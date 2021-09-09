Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In related news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

