Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 73.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,085 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,592,000 after purchasing an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

