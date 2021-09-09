Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,080 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 107.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.76.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

