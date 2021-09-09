Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,864 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 167.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after buying an additional 95,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 510,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $113.21 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -263.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

