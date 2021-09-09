Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of VGI stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $12.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

