Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth about $191,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $313.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.09. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.35 and a 52 week high of $322.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

