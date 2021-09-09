Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Shares Up 0.2%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.08 and last traded at $25.08. 23,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 18.60% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

