Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE ZTR opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Virtus Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 266,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

