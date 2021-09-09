Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $870,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Stryker by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after buying an additional 216,709 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after buying an additional 133,531 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,721,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $706,895,000 after buying an additional 568,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after buying an additional 38,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

SYK traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $280.39. 5,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $280.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

