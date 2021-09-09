VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Receives $168.85 Average PT from Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $145.73. 1,095,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19. VMware has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $229,161,000 after buying an additional 1,362,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,148,717,000 after purchasing an additional 345,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.