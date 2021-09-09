VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.900-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.83 billion.VMware also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.530 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMW. Citigroup upped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.36.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $145.55. 1,426,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day moving average of $155.12. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

