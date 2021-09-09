Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.