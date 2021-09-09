Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VOSSY opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Vossloh has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $5.48.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.