W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 751.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of GWW opened at $418.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.96 and a 200-day moving average of $432.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.25 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

