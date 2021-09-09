Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €190.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.64 ($178.40).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €153.00 ($180.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a fifty-two week high of €152.15 ($179.00). The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €133.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €127.86.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

