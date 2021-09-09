Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WKCMF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $178.20 on Tuesday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $89.90 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

