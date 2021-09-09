Warp Finance (WARP) Hits Market Cap of $900,177.36

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $192.59 or 0.00414763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $900,177.36 and $433,336.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014844 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

