Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. 4,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.22. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.60. The company has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

