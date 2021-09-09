Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,774. Waterdrop has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,147,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,399,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Waterdrop as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

