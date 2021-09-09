Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Waterstone Financial worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.17 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

