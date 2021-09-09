Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $325.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $325.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $265.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,828. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total value of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,046,234.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total transaction of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $2,824,599 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,930,000 after buying an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $506,216,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

