Wealth Architects LLC Acquires New Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Wealth Architects LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CTO Realty Growth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Franklin purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.93 per share, with a total value of $26,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,455. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $54.72 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.52 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $325.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

CTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

