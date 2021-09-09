Wealth Architects LLC Sells 40 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $465.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

