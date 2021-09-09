Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Icosavax (ICVX)

Icosavax (NASDAQ: ICVX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/23/2021 – Icosavax is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Icosavax is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Icosavax is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.70 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Icosavax is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ICVX opened at $39.41 on Thursday. Icosavax Inc has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

