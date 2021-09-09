Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $215,000 in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,706,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,892,000 after buying an additional 49,798 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of CommScope by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,445,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,083,000 after buying an additional 221,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 14.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,090,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 379,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.