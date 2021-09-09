Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 578 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

