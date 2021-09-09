Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 199.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,668 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 337,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $83.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.