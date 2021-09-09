Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CAG opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.