Western Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,455 Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,148,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCH opened at $189.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.