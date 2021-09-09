Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of RWL opened at $75.38 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $76.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

