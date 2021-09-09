Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

