Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:WPRT traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 224,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,582. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of C$2.04 and a 12 month high of C$16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$790.33 million and a PE ratio of 28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.38.

In other Westport Fuel Systems news, Senior Officer David Mitchelhill Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.94 per share, with a total value of C$59,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,447,031.52.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

