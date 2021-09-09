WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

