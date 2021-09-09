Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Willdan Group worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $65,278.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,664 shares of company stock worth $539,159. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.17 million, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 1.45.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

