Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $234.72 and last traded at $234.60. Approximately 20,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,275,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.95.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,774,000 after buying an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,766,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 145,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.