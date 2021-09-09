Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 60,000 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80.

SXT stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.94.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SXT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

