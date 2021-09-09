Wing (WING) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192013 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.60 or 0.07284979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.23 or 0.99852487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.21 or 0.00741604 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.