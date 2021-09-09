WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 581,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 389,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFR. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the second quarter valued at about $91,431,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,483,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,709 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the first quarter worth about $15,450,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 2,689.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 262,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 17.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 246,295 shares during the last quarter.

