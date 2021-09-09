WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:HYZD)’s stock price was down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 13,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 47,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.16.

