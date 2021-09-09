Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 2,571 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Friday, September 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,770 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $479,528.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total transaction of $439,770.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95.

Shares of WDAY opened at $272.20 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its 200-day moving average is $242.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.91.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.