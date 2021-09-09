Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.71.

WDAY stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,180. The stock has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,510.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,350 shares of company stock worth $106,408,372 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

