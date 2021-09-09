Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $792.94 or 0.01687117 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $20,067.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00132182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00187362 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.82 or 0.07412389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,923.00 or 0.99836214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.00 or 0.00770217 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

