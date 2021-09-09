WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
Shares of WW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 42,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
