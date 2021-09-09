WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shares of WW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.69. 42,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.