Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 4,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.