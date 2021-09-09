Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

YKLTY stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $30.30.

Yakult Honsha Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Beverages in Japan, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, and Europe; Pharmaceuticals, and Others. The Food and Beverages segment produces and merchandises milk drinks, noodles, juices, and soft drinks.

