Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $31,792.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yellow Road using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

