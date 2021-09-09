YFValue (YFV) Price Tops $1.63 on Exchanges

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

