YIELD App 24 Hour Volume Hits $335,505.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. YIELD App has a total market cap of $59.24 million and approximately $335,505.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00180532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.01 or 0.00735592 BTC.

About YIELD App

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 124,450,049 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.