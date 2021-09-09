Yield Guild Games Price Reaches $5.44 (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $369.12 million and approximately $48.90 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00065071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00133018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00191289 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.74 or 0.07335139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,455.00 or 1.00082065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00831877 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

