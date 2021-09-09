YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 7.5% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.31. 69,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,626,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,677 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

